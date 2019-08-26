After first confirmed vaping death, Tampa doctor issues e-cigarette warning

TAMPA , Fla. (WFLA) – The first death linked to vaping has been confirmed.

Health officials in Illinois report that a state resident who recently used e-cigarettes died after a severe respiratory illness.

Dr. Seth Forman, a dermatologist with For Care Medical Group in Tampa, believes the recent report is only the catalyst to learning the true dangers behind vaping.

“In vaping, you can add a number of substances, some of which are legal, some of which are not legal and can be dangerous no matter how you ingest it,” said Dr. Forman.

Electronic cigarettes have been described as a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes but Dr. Forman tells 8 On Your Side that theory is just a lot of hot air.

“Unlike cigarettes and tobacco, we don’t know all of the potential side effects of the future, but I can tell you that vaping will soon have the same of worse dangers of smoking,” said Dr. Forman.

According to recent data from Tobacco Free Florida, about 25 percent of Florida high school students reported current use of electronic vaping in 2018, which is a 58 percent increase from the previous year.

A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control shows that at least 193 people across 22 states have suffered from respiratory illnesses after vaping.

The CDC is now working to learn more about the recent e-cigarette related death and pulmonary disease related to the use of e-cigarettes.

“Vaping is not just an internal medicine issue. It is not just a pulmonary issue. It is not just a psychological issue, it is a whole-body issue,” said Dr. Forman.