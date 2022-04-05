TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa City Council will meet on Monday to select a replacement for the District 3 seat formerly held by John Dingfelder.

The council is made up of all men, but that could change.

Three women—Meredith Freeman, Amanda Lynn Hurtak and Julie Jenkins—have emerged as frontrunners to serve on the council, according to Florida Politics.

The person who is selected will be sworn in at the April 7 meeting and serve on the council for the next three months.

They will replace John Dingfelder, who resigned from the seat after allegations of him using his wife’s email to avoid public record laws surfaced.