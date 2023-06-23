TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Arts Alliance is working on plans for an affordable housing community that will offer artists a place to live and work.

It will be called Artspace Tampa and be located at 1610 East Third Avenue. A local developer donated the 23,000-square foot plot of land.

The project calls for 75 live/work units along with gallery and arts organization space.

“Access to affordable housing in general for anyone is a big deal but especially for artists,” said Jessica Todd, a local gallerist.

According to Artspace Tampa, the project has a $27 million price tag. It will mainly be paid for through tax credits and philanthropic donations. Tampa Arts Alliance is currently working to raise $600,000 to move forward with the project.