TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 50 children who had been in the foster care system now have a new home.

New Life Village on Venice Lake Avenue in Tampa is an affordable housing community designed for children who have been in the foster care system and are affected by trauma.

Hillsborough County contributed nearly $1.8 million toward the $5 million project.

New Life Village has provided a safe space for Farrol Thomas and her son, who moved in right as it opened.

“My youngest son is adopted,” said Thomas. “We found out about this while we were in the adoption process. He was adopted in November 2012 and we moved here in December 2012.”

“Not all families come here from the same background, but some are in need of a safe landing once you can get that security out of the way, you could start with everything else,” Thomas added.

With the village’s expansion, more than 50 kids now have a new place to call home. The community held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate to opening of 16 new affordable town houses. Each unit can house three children and a caregiver.

“In Tampa, we have an incredible affordable housing crisis,” said New Life Village executive director, Mariah Hayden. “A lot of working families cannot afford the rental rates here in Tampa. We also have a foster care crisis in Tampa. There’s a lot of kids that are removed from their home.”

“Housing is the foundation of healthcare housing is the foundation of healing, and that’s really what we’re here for his help children find their permanent homes and help them heal,” Hayden added.

In total, the community is serving more than 100 kids.