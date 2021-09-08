Adventure Island to open year-round with new heated pools

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you love water parks you will now be able to splash all year round in Tampa!

Adventure Island, the sister park to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, was previously a seasonal water park, but will now stay open all year long thanks to new heated pools.

From relaxing in tropical pools and the lazy river, to braving thrilling water slides, guests can enjoy comfortable water temperatures any time of year.

Adventure Island is also opening its first full-service bar, called the Hang Ten Tiki Bar, starting Friday, Sept. 10, with an all-new menu of tropical delights.

The bar will offer signature cocktails, frozen drinks, a selection of local and international rums, and will also serve a menu of seasonal small bites, including a soft pretzel, empanadas, and a local Gulf smoked fish dip with a pineapple relish.