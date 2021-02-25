Adventure Island to open for 2021 season on March 6

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summertime is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to open up Adventure Island!

The water park will officially reopen for the season on March 6.

In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include increased cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks, reservations are required and capacity will be significantly limited to create more space for social distancing.

Face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas, and other designated areas. Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides, and all other water attractions in the water park.

Adventure Island tickets start as low as $42.99. Guests can get the Adventure Island Fun Card for the price of a regular ticket, starting at $63.99.

For a limited time, guests who purchase the Busch Gardens Fun Card for $113.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit Adventure Island’s website.