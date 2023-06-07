TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for summertime fun, Adventure Island is extending its hours on certain days this month.

The park will be open until 8 p.m. every Friday night in June for Adventure Island Nights Refreshed by Coca-Cola.

“When the sun begins to set, the fun heats up as Tampa’s island paradise transforms into an enchanting experience that combines the thrill of water park attractions with the vibrant spirit of an island getaway,” Adventure Island said.

Guests can enjoy entertainment offerings and a family-friendly dance party.

The park recently opened Shaka-Laka Shores, an interactive splash and play zone.

To learn more about the park, visit Adventure Island’s website.