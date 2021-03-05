Adventure Island delays opening for 2021 season to Sunday due to rainy weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fun in the sun will have to wait just a little longer as Adventure Island decided to delay its reopening for the 2021 season.

Park officials say due to rainy weather expected all day Saturday, the official reopening will now be just a day later on Sunday.

Reservations are required to visit the park and capacity will be significantly limited to create more space for social distancing.

Guests aged 2 and older must wear a face covering in certain designated areas of the park.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit Adventure Island’s website.