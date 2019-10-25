Adult playground Park & Rec opens new location in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a popular spot in St. Pete that now has a second location opening in Tampa – adult playground, Park & Rec.

The concept by Stephen Schrutt combines a full kitchen and four bars, along with lawn and arcade games. It’s located at 290 South Meridian Avenue in Tampa.

“Everyone can have fun and be a kid. No one wants to grow up, right?” said Schrutt, founder and CEO of the Hunger + Thirst Restaurant Group.

The two-story space that reminds you that youth has no age isn’t Schrutt’s first business venture. The Avenue, No Vacancy and Ballpark & Rec inside Tropicana Field all incorporate his signature style.

“We want to be a place that you consider your night out for entertainment,” he said.

Schrutt tells 8 On Your Side his latest location has over 40 TVs and over 25 games, including a large Jenga and Connect 4.

Park & Rec also offers your favorite childhood treats with a grown-up twist, like their adult juice boxes.

“We want our guests to have an experience they can’t get anywhere else,” said Schrutt.

Park & Rec officially opens Friday. For more information, visit their website here.