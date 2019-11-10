Adoption process begins for hundreds of dogs seized from facility

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials say more than 350 dogs rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa are ready to find their “fur-ever homes”.

An adoption application event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone wanting to adopt a dog must apply in person at All People’s Life Center located at 6105 East Sligh Avenue. All applications will have an equal chance of success; there is no advantage to arriving early or being first in line and applicants should bring current ID. Only one application will be allowed per household.

The proposed adoption fee rates are $450 for dogs under six months of age and $300 for dogs over six months. A $50 discount is being offered to residents of Hillsborough County. Adoption fees typically are typically about $120.

Applicants will be randomly selected to adopt a dog and will be notified via email. The drawing will be open to the media and streamed live online. Those selected to adopt who choose not to adopt one of the Diana Street Dogs will receive a voucher for 50% off another ready-to-go PRC dog.

Adoption day is scheduled to be on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dogs will be selected, paid for, and picked up at All People’s Life Center, 6105 East Sligh Ave in small groups of people at a time will select their dogs.

This event will be hosted by Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Pet Resources Center Director Scott Trebatoski says they wouldn’t be able to hold this event without the help of volunteers.

“We couldn’t have done this without hundreds of volunteers who helped us.” Trebatoski said. “They’ve been doing so much, feeding, bathing, grooming. We honestly couldn’t have done it without them.”

According to PRAC some of the dogs rescued from the deplorable conditions may have medical and/or other special needs and be deemed unadoptable.

If any dogs are not adopted or if there are any other special needs, they will be sent to rescue organizations.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, you will be required to sign an adoption contract. The contract will prohibit the sale of any of the dogs for three years after adoption, require the return of any unwanted dog to Pet Resources for re-homing purposes, authorize home inspections by Pet Resources to ensure compliance, and pay a $500 penalty for violation of any these terms.

An estimated 250 dogs will be available for adoption by the general public and all dogs will be micro-chipped, vaccinated, registered, and spayed or neutered.

Applicants will be given information detailing possible social or medical issues sometimes associated with rescue dogs.

All of the funds raised from these adoptions will go directly to veterinary equipment that will help PRC in any future puppy mill seizures, hoarding cases, and other investigations.

For more information about the Diana Street Dogs event click here.

LATEST STORIES: