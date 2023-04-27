TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman accused of shaking an infant and causing its death received an additional charge after authorities learned another toddler suffered “severe” trauma under her care.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Haley Barclay admitted to shaking a toddler on April 12 and April 13. Deputies said the child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in Pinellas County on April 17 where staff took in the unresponsive infant suffering from trauma.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the baby died on April 21.

Further investigation revealed another child in Barclay’s care who deputies say also suffered severe upper body trauma.

“It is completely sickening to learn this woman, who treated one infant so gruesomely that it resulted in death, was also responsible for the severe physical injuries of another baby,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I applaud our detectives for continuing this investigation as we seek justice for all victims.”

Barclay, who is currently incarcerated at Falkenburg Road Jail, received an add-on charge of aggravated child abuse (abuse with great bodily harm).