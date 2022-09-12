TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Amalie Arena in November.

The event will be held Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“A successful actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour,” a press release said.

Tickets to the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $35.75.