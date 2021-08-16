‘Active situation’ in downtown Tampa draws large police presence

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police say they are dealing with an “active situation” downtown Monday night and are asking people to avoid the area.

The Tampa Police Department tweeted about the situation shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police have not released any details on the “active situation” other than to say it’s happening near Marion Street and Harrison Street East.

“Please avoid the area,” the tweet said. “Updates to follow.”

At this point, it’s not clear what the situation is, how many people are involved or if there are any injuries. Police tell the 8 On Your Side crew at the scene a news conference will be happening soon.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.