TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney James Shaw, a member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida Board of Directors, will host a news conference on Sunday to discuss potential reforms to Tampa’s Citizens Review Board.

Shaw – who has been affiliated with the civil rights advocacy group for over 15 years – will speak outside Tampa City Hall ahead of the City Council’s Public Workshop on Tuesday. In that meeting, council members will discuss changes to the board, which could end up on the ballot for the 2023 city elections.

The Citizens Review Board reviews closed cases of police misconduct and is intended to provide transparency to strengthen relationships between the Tampa Police Department and the citizens they serve. However, some criminal justice advocates have criticized the board, saying it does not have enough power to truly old police accountable.

Shaw is expected to discuss the board’s need for the ability to request and review documents related to police overreach and alleged abuse, as well as the need for an independent attorney on the board who is not on the City of Tampa’s payroll.

A 2021 poll conducted by the ACLU found that the majority of Tampa voters want to strengthen the Citizens Review Board, with over 80% agreeing that residents should vote on the issue of giving the board subpoena power and independent counsel.

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m.