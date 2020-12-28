Accused street racer involved in deadly 2018 Bayshore crash reaches plea agreement

TAMPA (WFLA) – One of the suspects involved in a 2018 crash that left a young mother and daughter dead on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa has reached a plea agreement with the state, according to his attorney.

Attorney Anthony Rickman said Monday that John Barrineau will plead guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor for racing in exchange for six years in state prison followed by 15 years probation. Barrineau waived the right to be sentenced as a juvenile.

Barrineau, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is accused of racing 18-year-old Cameron Herrin along Bayshore Boulevard at speeds of more than 100 mph on May 23, 2018. Police said Herrin’s older brother Tristan was riding shotgun in Cameron’s new Mustang GT at the time.

Investigators said Cameron Herrin hit 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt, who was pushing her 21-month-old daughter Lillia in a stroller, while they were crossing Bayshore at Knights Avenue. Both the mother and daughter died.

The drivers were charged with vehicular homicide, street racing and reckless driving.

Barrineau’s attorney said Monday, as part of the plea agreement, Barrineau agreed to provide testimony and cooperate against Cameron Herrin.

Herrin’s attorney, John Fitzgibbons, indicated his client is prepared to enter an open plea at the next hearing scheduled for later this week.

State Attorney Warren released a statement following the ruling:

“There is no way to put a number on justice; no amount of punishment will bring back Jessica or Lillia. The defendants are two boys who made a horrible mistake, and our job is to hold them accountable. Barrineau’s plea agreement is an appropriate outcome considering all the facts of this case.”

The two men were expected to go to trial on Jan. 4, but that is no longer happening.

Assistant State Attorney Aaron Hubbard said Monday that Raubenolt’s family is on board with the negotiated sentencing agreement for Barrineau.