Accused Seminole Heights serial killer due in court for hearing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The accused Seminole Heights serial killer has a hearing Tuesday.

Howell Donaldson III is expected in court in the morning for a disposition hearing.

Donaldson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton in 2017.

They were shot within a half mile of each other.

No connection between the victims was ever found, according to detectives.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Donaldson last appeared in court in July. The hearing was brief and the defense asked for documents regarding the investigation to be turned over.

Donaldson’s attorneys claim they’d been waiting for them for months.

Prosecutors were expected to pass those documents along by July 15.

LATEST STORIES: