TAMPA (WFLA) – In October and November of 2017, Tampa and the Seminole Heights neighborhood were gripped by a series of murders.

Benjamin Mitchell was gunned down at a bus stop on Oct. 9, Monica Hoffa was found a few days later after being killed on Oct 13, Anthony Naiboa was killed on Oct. 19 and finally, Ronald Felton was killed on Nov. 14.

Tampa Police put extra patrols into the area and worked hard to find video evidence and witnesses.

Finally, on Nov. 28, police arrested Howell Donaldson III on charges of murder in four separate trials

“There was a lot of fear. I can say in my block, I live in Seminole Heights, people wouldn’t walk their animals at night, even in the daytime,” said Robert Wegmann.

He’s lived in the area for years and now works at the Olde Heights Bistro with a friend. Wegmann says the series of murders impacted business.

“I can speak for my friend’s business here. It really affected him for a good month. I mean, business dropped off to almost zero for a good 30 days easily,” Wegmann said.

Brian Frey is active in the neighborhood and says there was fear in Seminole Heights during the time of the murders.

“One of the scariest times of my life and scared for my neighbors and our community because it put us all on edge, we didn’t know what was going to happen next or when it was going to happen,” said Frey.

However, he says that shared fear drew people in the area closer together.

“Nobody hid from it at all. I mean, we marched, we paraded up and down the streets. We did what we could to help the police department,” said Frey.

He says now he’s hoping for justice for the families.

“It’s truly so much less about me and more about these families that need the closure and the police department that fought so hard to bring this monster to justice,” said Frey.

Donaldson was in court on Thursday as his attorneys asked the judge to throw out the possibility of the death penalty before the cases go to trial.

The court will now consider a series of motions by the defense. No trial dates have been set in any of the cases.