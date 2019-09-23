Accused child killer’s mom expected to testify in murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Testimony resumes Monday morning in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl.

Granville Ritchie is facing the death penalty if convicted.

Ritchie’s mother is still expected to take the stand sometime during the trial.

On Friday, jurors heard from the Medical Examiner, a plant expert and an FBI agent.

The ME said Felecia Williams was strangled.

Ritchie is accused of killing Williams after he raped her in 2014.

Police said he put her body in a suitcase and threw it in the water near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The FBI agent talked about tracking a cell phone with the number that belonged to Ritchie.

Ritchie’s attorneys argued there’s no way to tell if Ritchie was actually where the cell phone pinged.

Prosecutors tried to get the plant expert to tie the vegetation found at the crime scene, to plant’s found on Ritchie’s car.

Court starts at 9 a.m.

