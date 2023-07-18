TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is working to save a mother dog and her eight puppies that were found abandoned at a construction site on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, a construction worker discovered the dogs locked inside of a rusty metal crate. No one knows how long the dogs were at the construction site, since it closed for the weekend on Friday.

(Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

The shelter described the conditions as “absolutely deplorable.” The puppies were in rough shape, “emaciated, starving, and full of parasites and fleas,” according to the Facebook post.

Veterinarians even had to administer emergency blood transfusions to some of the pups due to severe anemia.

“We cannot imagine what they have gone through, but are grateful they are in our care to be taken care of,” Humane Society of Tampa Bay wrote. “Their conditions are unstable, but we are going to do everything in our power to save their lives!”