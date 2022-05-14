TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) Pro-choice advocates will host an abortion support rally at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square Saturday.

The “Ban off our Bodies” event starts at 11 a.m. and joins multiple rallies happening nationwide this weekend including one in Washington D.C.

“Roe has always been the floor, not the ceiling. Many Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color experience barriers to accessing abortions. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.” states the registration page.