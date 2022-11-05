TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aaron Carter – best known for his pop music career in the late 1990s and early 2000s – has died at age 34, according to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlets report that Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday morning, reportedly after drowning in a bathtub.

Officers told TMZ they responded to a report of a drowning just after 11 a.m. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that they were investigating a death at Carter’s home, but would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Carter rose to fame in 1997 when he opened for his brother Nick’s band, The Backstreet Boys, at just 9 years old. His second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”, went triple platinum thanks to airplay on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, and featured singles, “I Want Candy”, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”, “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and “Bounce”.

Carter also appeared as an actor in episodes of “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven”.

In more recent years, Carter appeared on Broadway, as well as on “Dancing with the Stars” and other television.