TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — AAA is offering a new service for boaters in the Tampa Bay area.

The auto club announced Thursday that they’re implementing a pilot program that allows boaters to purchase replacement batteries for their vessels.

AAA will deliver an EverVolt Premium Marine Battery to boaters in certain areas, depending on the time of day. The batteries are also available for pickup at the AAA Car Care locations in Clearwater and the Westshore area of Tampa.

The price of the batteries ranges from $150 to $204 for non-AAA members. Members of the auto club receive up to $20 off the retail price. The batteries come with a one-year full replacement warranty.

“Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a full-time pleasure boater, AAA is proud to help keep Tampa Bay members on the go,” said Scott VerBracken, Vice President of Automotive Services, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Our new EverVolt Premium Marine Battery is the best-in-class and backed by the power of AAA.”

AAA is also offering the pilot program to boaters in the Charleston, South Carolina area.