HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy helped rescue children trapped inside a car after a crash, in a moment that “exemplifies heroism,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sergeant Donnie Rizer came across a crash on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., where bystanders were propping up a white mini-van that overturned. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Rizer “swiftly took charge” of the situation and helped a mother and four children escape from the car.

“A true hero among us,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s salute Sgt. Rizer for his exceptional bravery and selflessness. His actions inspire us all.”

Rizer spotted fingers poking out of the sunroof and climbed through it to help free the fifth child from their car seat. The sheriff’s office said Rizer also grabbed a pacifier from the wrecked vehicle to comfort a distressed child.

“Sergeant Donnie Rizer’s response was nothing short of extraordinary. His bravery, composure, and genuine care for all involved are commendable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.