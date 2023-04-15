RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating a homicide after a burned body was found in a field in Ruskin.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in at around 8 a.m. from a person who said they were driving past what they thought was a mannequin on fire in a field behind a residential neighborhood on Will Scarlett Avenue.

When Hillsborough Fire Rescue arrived to put out the fire, they discovered that the burning object was actually a human body.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had upper body trauma but was too badly burned to be identified.

“This is a jarring scene,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

The sheriff’s office will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. on the investigation. We plan to stream the interview live once it begins.