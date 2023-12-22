TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport leaders said Friday will be one of their busiest travel days of the year.

What we saw Friday morning was a bit of a build-up at long-term parking and on-and-off crowding at terminals.

But for the most part, passengers moved through the airport swiftly.

Some people might say there’s no better excitement than going to see loved ones for Christmas.

“Grandchildren,” Nancy Lopiccolo said. “Isn’t that the reason old people travel at this time?”

Like the Lopiccolos, you will want to arrive early at Tampa International to be prepared for the 90.000 people expected to fly through the airport on Friday.

The weekend before Christmas and New Year are expected to go down in the TPA record book.

“It’s a little bit busy today but it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” traveler Caroline McKay said.

The airport hired extra employees to help with peak holiday travel days. Now, hundreds of workers are standing by to get you to your gate quickly.

“We’re always mindful of the holidays to make sure that there’s no gap in staffing,” said Adam Bouchard, Airport Operations Vice President.

With so many travelers, parking could fill up fast.

“We made reservations so it was fine,” said Lopiccolo.

Airport leaders suggest booking parking online in advance to guarantee your spot and ensure you make it to your destination on time.

“I’m going to see a bunch of my friends from high school and college, my family and my parents are divorced so I have like four Christmases so it’s going to be crazy,” said McKay. “I’m excited.”

To reduce possible delays, airport leaders said they also cut back on construction projects on the property this holiday season.