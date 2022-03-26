TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Airfest returned to MacDill Air Force Base after four years.

The special operations command’s parachute team kicked off the show on Saturday. The para-commandos jumped with American Flags in front of the crowd.

“For me, it just makes me proud,” said Bill Rivenbark, retired U.S. Air Force MSG. “Twenty-four years of service, the best service there is.”

Hundreds of thousands of people watched the flips and tricks of each aircraft in the sky. Maj. Joshua Gunderson gave the crowd a show. He is the F-22 demonstration team commander and pilot.

“The F-22 is the nation’s most advanced air fighter, so in terms of maneuver, speed, performance, acceleration, the airplane was designed for all of those and optimized for it,” Maj. Gunderson said. “It’s hands-down the best airplane we own as a nation.”

Maj. Joshua Gunderson is from Tampa and went to the AirFest as a kid. It’s where he met what became his F-22 instructor in the Air Force.

“To see this go full circle and the impact that this airshow can have on young heads in terms of how they pursue their goals and dreams, that whole element is rewarding and it’s an honor for us to be here,” Maj. Gunderson added.

While the planes go roaring by, Pilot Jerry Kirby said it’s about inspiring the next generation.



“A dream without barriers and do what you would love to do. We’re there to prove that to them and answer the questions and try to get them excited,” Kirby said.

If you missed out on the AirFest on Saturday, good news — the show will continue on Sunday.