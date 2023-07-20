TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fourteen seconds after a suspect crashed his car into an innocent civilian’s car on North Florida Avenue Monday evening in Tampa, officers heard gunshots. Eighteen TPD officers returned fire as an armed and dangerous suspect, Michael Bresnahan, was firing shots from inside his wrecked SUV.

The heart-stopping moments were captured on video released Tuesday by Tampa police.

Numerous civilians were caught in the crossfire. Some told 8 On Your Side officers helped direct them away from the scene prior to gunfire.

8 On Your Side examined Tampa Police Department’s Deadly Force policy. It states, in part, “Officers should consider the safety of persons in the line of fire before resorting to deadly force.”

“This one looked like something straight out of a movie scene,” said Danny Alvarez, a state representative who also serves as general counsel for the Police Benevolent Association. “You had a car accident, the smoke is still coming out of the car and it has been shot up to an extent where you can see people felt the threat, and they responded with equal or greater force.”

In this case, deadly force — on a busy North Florida Avenue around rush hour.

One innocent passenger remained in the wrecked car during the shootout. Were innocent lives at risk?

“It’s absolutely considered, and it’s what professionals do,” Alvarez said. “In fact, it’s what we demand of professionals. When we have civilians involved in that, we need to minimize the risk to that person. Unfortunately, bad guys set the playing field and we have to react to that playing field. In this case, you had a civilian caught in the crossfire by no fault of their own.”

One man told 8 On Your Side he was grazed by a bullet on the top of his head while sitting inside a nearby church.

Randy Sutton is a former officer and founder of Wounded Blue. He said with a dangerous suspect, police have few options in the heat of the moment.

Tampa police say Bresnahan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary investigations.

“From all of those officers opening fire, it is absolutely inconceivable to me that they didn’t hit him in some form or fashion,” Sutton said.

It remains unclear how many bullets were fired by officers, or by the suspect.

“That woman was definitely shaken up, with every right to be so. She was caught in the middle of essentially a gun battle with a bad guy, where the good guys ended up winning,” Alvarez said.

The woman he’s referring to is Sabrina Turner.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I tried to get down on the floor and hide. I knew I was gonna get shot. I just didn’t know where, if I was gonna survive.”

“Every time you pull a trigger, you’re responsible for where that round goes,” Alvarez said. “But when you have someone who you know is a possible murder suspect and we understand that that person is a threat or a suspect of a high liability like that, they’ve gotta be arrested. You can’t let them go for fear of what they might do further.”

The department policy says officers must take all reasonable steps to protect the safety of innocent bystanders, but in the heat of the moment — just 14 seconds — after a lengthy pursuit, gunfire from a dangerous suspect left police few options.

“Is it right to make sure people follow the rules? We demand it,” Alvarez said. “I demand it as an individual citizen, even as a member of the PBA, I demand it. But we also need to let police do their job and we need to let those folks know that we support them when they do the things that gets their hands dirty. For example, the taking of a human life.”

“I’m just happy at the outcome, in that: Bad guy zero, good guys one,” Sutton said. “And I’ll take that any day of the week.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Tampa police use of deadly force policies and others can be found here.