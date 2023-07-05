TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aida Sanchez says she’s proud to be an American. The 98-year-old moved to Hillsborough County from Cuba six years ago and became a U.S Citizen in February.

Sanchez said thoughts of moving to the United States started at an early age.

“I always dreamed of the United States because I had never visited there but people talked about it a lot, and I read books about it,” she said.

The retired pediatrician said she was amazed by photos of America’s majestic national parks.

“Yosemite Park all of those things and at that time I was 16, 17 years old, and I dreamt of seeing all of those places,” she said.

When the opportunity presented itself for her to leave Havana, she ended up in Hillsborough County.

She now proudly identifies as a U.S. citizen.

“This year is a little different because I now feel like I’m a part of America. I feel American,” she said.