HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — The Bell Shoals Church in Palm River could be demolished to make way for new townhomes.

The church was originally built in 1945 and was called “Palm River Baptist Church.” It merged with Bell Shoals in 2014.

Church Pastor Corey Abney told 8 On Your Side the church closed its doors in 2022 due to operational issues.

According to church officials, the building is in disrepair with ongoing water damage and mold problems, which would require $1.5 million to fix.

It’s part of the reason church leaders say they agreed to sell the 7-acre property to Lennar Homes.

The developer plans to build townhomes.

A meeting will be held in Hillsborough County in February to discuss if the property can be redeveloped for the housing community.

However, former church members don’t want to see it go.

“It’s heartbreaking, we’ve considered our church a lighthouse in the community,” said Robert Almand.

“That’s a bit disappointing, but I also realize as a business strategy and also as an owner, you can do what you want to, but this is a spiritual matter,” said Yves Johnson.