TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 92-year-old woman from Sun City Center died Sunday morning after she was hit by a truck while driving a golf cart, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the woman was driving the cart north on Stoneham Drive at 8:16 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck heading east at the intersection with SR-674.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The FHP said the two people in the truck were uninjured.