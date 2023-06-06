TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released 911 calls and documents provide new details about what happened the night 19-year-old Carson Senfield was shot and killed after he tried to enter a car parked near his home on West Arch Street in Tampa.

The driver of the car, who has not been named, shot Senfield because he said he feared for his life.

“This dude just tried to come in my car and I had to shoot, I shot him,” the man can be heard

In a newly released 911 call from the night of the shooting the shooter can be heard calling 911 for help.

“This dude l, I just got in the car with my girlfriend and this dude just tried to come in the car behind us,” the shooter told the dispatcher.

Last September, University of Tampa student Carson Senfield was shot on his 19th birthday as he tried getting into a parked car near his home after 1 a.m. Senfield’s family believes he thought the car was an Uber.

A newly released investigative report compiled by the Tampa Police Department details the investigative process that resulted in the decision by the State Attorney not to press charges, because of Florida’s stand your ground law.

According to the report, the shooter told police he attempted to give the man CPR until they arrived.

“Oh my god could y’all please hurry,” the man can be heard saying on the 911 call.

The report said Senfield had cocaine and alcohol in his system the night of the shooting. Attorney Ralph Fernandez, who’s representing the Senfield family, wants the shooter charged.

“He shouldn’t have killed a guy over, if, you know, some people say well he was drunk, like I said, well he was intoxicated, and a lot of people are,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez believes the 911 dispatcher mishandled the call, by asking the shooter if he was being carjacked.

“Is he hurt, what’s going on? the dispatcher asked. “Yes. he opened up our door and I don’t know if he had a gun, he had,” the shooter said. “Ok, so was he trying to carjack you?” the dispatcher asked. “Yea, it seemed like it,” the man replied.

“He didn’t say that it was a fear. It was the dispatcher who told him,’ Fernandez said.

Attorney Fernandez also claimed that Tampa Police mishandled the investigation, and pointed out that the details of the 911 call are not included in the report.

“They didn’t even mention the 911 call, that’s critical in every other investigation,” said Fernandez. “It’s a shame, it’s a travesty, they did a poor job.”

Tampa Police sent an emailed statement in response, “The loss of a young life is always devastating. In addition to communicating with the Senfield family throughout this process, the Tampa Police Department took every step to ensure that the investigation into this young man’s death was thorough from beginning to end before presenting all of the evidence to the State Attorney’s Office, where a decision on prosecution was ultimately made.”