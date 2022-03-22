TAMPA (WFLA) – A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the back at a basketball court in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, officers responded to a shooting at East Lake Ave. and North Avon Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. at the basketball courts in Robles Park.

According to witnesses, an argument broke out between two teenage boys on the basketball court when one of them went home, grabbed a gun, and fired the gum in the direction of the basketball courts.

Police said the 9-year-old girl was struck in the lower back area and rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the teen has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.