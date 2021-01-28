9 men arrested following street racing event in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested nine men after they took part in a street racing event in Tampa earlier this month.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, undercover deputies were at the street racing event when it began on Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops, located at 10501 Palm River Road.

Before the event, deputies say the sheriff’s office received information it was happening and decided to take a proactive approach to curb street racing as part of “Operation Burnout.”

Once the street racing was underway, deputies say they saw several people doing burnouts, donuts, and driving recklessly through the parking lot. With the help of HCSO’s Aviation Unit, marked patrol units moved into the parking lot. At this time, the crowds began to disperse from the scene.

Nine men were arrested for reckless driving in connection to the street racing event.

Jordan Barr, 23



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More, Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Vincent Lopresti, 18



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More

Jonathan Moylan, 26



CHARGES: Reckless Driving

Aaron Oliphant, 21



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More

Kristopher Oliveros, 19



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More

Jarred Payne, 22



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More

Nicholas Plummer, 19



CHARGES: Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief $1,000 or More





Throughout the course of the operation, deputies say they also performed 139 traffic stops and issued 106 citations and 40 warnings.

“Street racing has no place here in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This dangerous and reckless behavior will land you behind bars. This is not a game. Street racing can destroy lives, and we’ve unfortunately seen that scenario play out in our county in recent years. I hope ‘Operation Burnout’ will serve as an example to others who think about street racing in our community.”

Deputies say additional arrests could potentially come following the event.