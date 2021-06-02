9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gator measuring in at more than 9 feet long was found on a couple’s lanai early Wednesday morning.

Mark and Pam Pomfret say they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of a gator knocking on their lanai doors attempting to get into their living room!

The Pomfret’s contacted Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the gator was moved to safe location with the assistance of a trapper.

According to the FWC, the courtship process for Florida’s more than 1 million alligators begins in April. Mating then happens in May or June before females build a nest and deposit about 32 to 46 eggs. After 63 to 68 days of incubation, the eggs will hatch from mid-August through early September.

If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge and swim in only designated swimming areas during daylight, deputies say.