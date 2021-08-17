8K+ Hillsborough Co. students in quarantine/isolation due to COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of students in Hillsborough County quarantined or in isolation for COVID-19 exposure has risen to 8,400.

The news comes one day after nearly 400 students tested positive for the virus, according to the Hillsborough County School’s COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the district’s Tuesday update, 8,400 students are currently quarantined or in isolation out of 213,491 total. With 307 school employees quarantined or in isolation out of 23,596 total.

The district is now tracking 1,485 cases dating back to Aug. 2 For comparison, the district reported 8,711 confirmed cases from March 2020 through Aug. 1.

The Hillsborough County School Board is scheduled to hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. to discuss the latest impacts and the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus, “up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff,” a notice from the district said.

The Board will allow for one hour of public comment. The meeting will be held at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd, in Tampa.

For a full look at Hillsborough County School’s COVID-19 dashboard click here.