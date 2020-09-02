83-year-old Tampa veteran’s ballot not counted in primary election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area man has voted for decades, but this time, during the primary, his ballot never made it to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

Hilrie Kemp Junior is an 83-year-old retired Navy veteran.

He doesn’t get out much these days, so he had someone drop off his ballot at C. Blythe Andrews Library, an early voting site.

“There was someone who put his ballot in the mail for him… they’re very reliable, very reliable,” said his daughter, Valrie Kemp-Davis.

When a family member checked on his ballot, they learned it had not been received.

“It’s frustrating because my father is 83 now, but this is a man who has been very much involved in the City of Tampa,” Kemp-Davis said.

8 On Your Side asked the Supervisor of Elections Office about the missing ballot. They acknowledged they don’t have a record of his vote in the primary, but they’re still investigating what happened.

Kemp-Davis is hoping it’s not a widespread issue.

“If you can’t trust the United States mail or the places you’re supposed to take your stuff to get it counted, that’s scary because a lot of lives are depending on this,” she said.

