TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Sparkman Wharf is gearing up to celebrate “813” day in August by giving back to benefit the community.

“813” Day, or Aug. 13, is a play on Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf will begin celebrating the day a little early, with a social media fundraiser beginning Aug. 8.

Sparkman Wharf will donated $5 (up to $1,000) to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf “TAMPA” sign that is posted to social media from Aug. 8 through “813 Day” itself.

Photos should be posted to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with Sparkman Wharf as the geotag, as well as the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.

Mayor Jane Castor will kick off the celebrations on Aug. 8.

Sparkman Wharf will hold a Tampa-themed trivia night on Aug. 9 and Splitsville will offer bowling specials throughout the week, leading up to National Bowling Day on Aug. 13.

On the actual day, guests can enjoy live music from local bands from 3-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., as well as a variety of $8.13 specials from various retailers.

Beginning at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will receive a free ice cream scoop and the first 20 people to visit JoToro Kitchen & Tequila Bar will get a complimentary mi casa margarita.