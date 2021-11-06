8-year-old bites into candy bar, cuts mouth on hidden Exacto blade, Hillsborough County sheriff says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible case of candy tampering in Riverview after an 8-year-old was hurt by a blade hidden in her chocolate.

The sheriff’s office said the child’s mother called deputies Friday night after the girl bit into a 100 Grand mini chocolate bar she got while trick-or-treating in the Panther Trace community. However, instead of a tasty treat, the girl got cuts in her mouth instead.

The mother inspected the chocolate and found part of an Exacto blade in the candy. However, the sheriff’s office said the chocolate was wrapped and sealed before the girl ate it.

“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over every piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children.”

If you have any information pertaining to the case, the sheriff’s office asks that you call them at 813-247-8200.