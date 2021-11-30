8 units damaged after fire rips through apartment complex near USF

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Firefighters worked overnight to put out a fire that tore through a Tampa apartment complex, damaging multiple units.

The fire broke out at the Stone Creek Point Apartments, 13275 Arbor Pointe Cir, which is located near the University of Florida.

On scene of a 2nd alarm fire at Stone Creek Apartments. Eight units have significant damage. Firefighters are currently assisting residents by retrieving medications and personal items. Fire is out and currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/uyHr0dkBWs — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) November 30, 2021

8 On Your Side spoke with a resident who is a full-time USF student. He was unable to get back inside his apartment because the damage was so extensive.

“I am going to have to call out of work. I mean I have finals; my computer is destroyed. I don’t know what I am going to do,” said Samuel Adan Martinez. “All my books, all my music, everything I have been working on this entire semester. I have a recital next semester, all of those notes, everything is gone. All of our furniture is gone we have nothing.”

The fire caused significant damage to eight units in the complex. Right now, it is unclear how the fire started, The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is still investigating.

Red Cross was also on scene overnight to help residents who were impacted by the fire.