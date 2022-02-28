8 arrested in connection to Tampa Bay cocaine trafficking operation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – US Attorney District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced eight members of a Puerto Rico-based drug trafficking organization to federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Tampa Bay area.

According to court documents, the individuals were part of an organization that trafficked in cocaine delivered from Puerto Rico via parcels sent to the Middle District of Florida.

The following members of the organization were arrested:

Jacques Orsini-Martinez, 45, Puerto Rico – 13 years imprisonment

Juan Carlos Orsini-Martinez, 46, incarcerated – 5 years imprisonment

Jose Manuel Robles Negron, 27, Puerto Rico – 10 years imprisonment

Pedro Javier Hernandez Sosa, 31, Puerto Rico – 6 years, 8 months imprisonment

Raymond Jose De La Cruz, 46, Largo, Fla. – 7 years, 3 months imprisonment

Briss Malone Warren, 43, Port Richey, Fla. – 4 years, 3 months imprisonment

Luis Daniel Agosto Morales, 30, Tampa, Fla. – 5 years imprisonment

Josue Antonio Chinea Santos, 36, Puerto Rico – 5 years imprisonment

Proceeds of the cocaine sales were delivered to Raymond Jose De La Cruz and Jose Manuel Robles Negron, to be returned to Jacques Orsini-Martinez and others in Puerto Rico.

Juan Carlos Orsini-Martinez was in federal prison at the time of the conspiracy but used a contraband cellphone to discuss the payment of drug proceeds back to Puerto Rico.

This operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service and Tampa Police Department.