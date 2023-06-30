TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested on Friday after 78 pounds of cocaine were allegedly found inside their car during a traffic stop along I-4 in Tampa.

At 12:30 p.m., troopers stopped the vehicle on I-4 westbound east of 50th Street, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that the driver and passenger seemed to be “overly nervous.” FHP K-9 Titan was deployed to check out the exterior of the vehicle and reportedly alerted his handler.

The driver, Anthony Leon Carroll, 49, allegedly pulled a bag of marijuana out of his pocket and told troopers that was why the dog alerted. Carroll and his passenger, Pablo Villalobos Campos, 61, were detained and placed in the back of a patrol car.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they allegedly found two duffel bags filled with bricks of cocaine, weighing just over 78 pounds. They also found an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both Carroll and Campos were charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carroll received additional charges of cannabis possession, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and owning/renting a structure for purpose of trafficking, selling or manufacturing a controlled substance.

In Campos’ arrest report, troopers noted that he is not a U.S. citizen and may be a flight risk if released from jail.