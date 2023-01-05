TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 7:55 p.m. on U.S. 92 near Williams Road in Mango.

The Highway Patrol said the vehicle was heading west on U.S. 92 when it struck the man as he tried to cross the highway. The 74-year-old died at the scene.

Troopers said the man’s walker was missing after the crash and may have been dragged by or “impaled” on the car as it drove away.

Investigators were able to recover pieces of a side mirror and determined the vehicle is a black Honda sedan.

They’re asking those with information about the crash to call the Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.