72-year-old man killed in Brandon car crash

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead following a car crash Saturday morning in Brandon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along on State Road 60 and Parsons Avenue.

FHP says the driver of a Ford E250 was traveling eastbound on State Road 60 and failed to stop for a red traffic light and collided with the driver side of 72-year-old Alan Bahr who was attempting to turn left.

Bahr suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing

