TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Jackson Road in the Thonotosassa area at around 4 p.m.

A Ford 150 pickup truck, driven by a 50-year-old man from Thonotosassa, pulled into the Harley Davidson motorcycle’s path while attempting to turn left.

The motorcyclist, a 71-year-old Lakeland man, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.