HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The county is notifying its residents and vendors of a global data breach that may have put some people’s personal information at risk.

On June 1, Hillsborough County was notified of the breach by MoveIT, a file transfer service provider under HIPAA. The county immediately contacted the company for details and worked with the vendor on additional security patches.

Later in the month, cyber security staff learned that Hillsborough County files could have potentially been impacted. Files belonging to the Healthcare Services and Aging Services departments that include first and last names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, home addresses, disability codes and medical conditions and diagnoses could have been leaked.

Although the county files were not specifically targeted, they were possibly affected as a customer of MoveIT.

It is unknown how many residents and vendors’ information was compromised, but the county notified 70,636 people.

Hillsborough Healthcare Services and Aging Services oversees the delivery and administration of medical services, including managed-care plans for residents who don’t qualify for healthcare coverage.

If you are notified of a data breach, the county says to consider calling the toll-free numbers below to place a fraud alert on your credit report to prevent thieves from opening additional accounts in your name.

Equifax: 1-866-640-2273

Experian: 1-88-397-3742

TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289

You can also scan your credit report closely for signs of fraud, and continue to monitor your credit reports.

The county says that even if a fraud alert has been placed on your account, you should continue to monitor your credit reports to ensure that an imposter has not opened an account with your personal information.

Anyone with further questions may reach the County at 1-833-963-4357 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The toll-free number will open at 8 a.m. Monday, July 17.