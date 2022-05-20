HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 7-year-old Valrico girl is going viral after her powerful rendition of the national anthem before Game 1 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers round two playoff series.

Pranysqa Mishra belted out the anthem before the game and her family in the stands caught the performance on camera.

She said he favorite thing to sing is The Star Spangled Banner, which she’s performed on other big stages like Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Lakers games.

The NHL also posted Pranysqa’s rendition of national anthem online.

The Lightning ultimately won Game 1 with a score of 4 to 1. They beat the Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday 2-1. Game 3 is Sunday at 1:30 p.m.