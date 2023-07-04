TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old child near the border of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties Tuesday evening.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire. Police told News Channel 8 the 7-year-old was shot in the head. The child was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An adult man was also shot in the hand. The man was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested.”

The incident happened along the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

