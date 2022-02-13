Girl ‘recovering’ after 40 foot fall from Florida State Fair gondola, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young girl who fell from a gondola at the Florida State Fair Saturday evening is recovering, according to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said three children, all under the age of 10 years old, were riding the gondola across the fairgrounds when a seven-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar.

The girl fell 30-40 feet onto a grassy area, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue paramedics acted quickly to take the girl to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said she may have broken her wrist.

HCSO detectives determined the fall to be an accident. The gondola ride was shut down for a time but was reopened for operation by Sunday afternoon.

