7 rescued from capsized boat in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – Seven boaters were rescued on Monday after their boat overturned between Davis Island and Bayshore Boulevard.

On Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit along with the Tampa Police Marine Unit and Tampa Fire Rescue were dispatched after an 18-foot jet boat capsized due to strong winds during a small craft advisory.

HCSO deputies were able to help a mother, father and their seven-year-old daughter from the water as Tampa Fire Rescue safely recovered the remaining two adults and two children.

Deputies say due to the quick actions of officers, no one sustained injuries.

“When an emergency happens, jurisdictional boundaries don’t matter. We all do our part to help those in need, and I’m thankful that our deputies were able to assist in getting this family to safety,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is a reminder to boaters to always pay attention to the weather forecast before going out on the water, and most importantly, to make sure everyone on board your boat has a life jacket. You never know when you’ll need it.”

MORE TOP STORIES