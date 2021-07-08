7 penguins at Florida Aquarium die, necropsy results ‘inconclusive’

The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven of the African penguins living at The Florida Aquarium have died and necropsy results were inconclusive.

The aquarium confirmed the causes of death are unknown and “under examination.”

The penguins remaining at the aquarium are being watched around the clock and receiving care.

The Florida Aquarium does not have a public habitat where guests can see the penguins, but caretakers would take one of the animals out into the aquarium twice a day to speak about the species and take guests’ questions.

A penguin “backstage pass” tour was also previously available for purchase, but the page on the aquarium’s website has been removed.

The news comes after 12 stingrays at ZooTampa died in May.

